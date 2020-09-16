This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

ARM Nvidia deal is wakeup call to industry
Arrow boost for IoT startups in Microsoft scheme
Phoenix, Yaskawa team on open PLC
Technologies to watch

IBM aims for million qubit quantum computer
ASIC boost for 10GHz oscilloscope
Swiss firms team on four legged autonomous robot
dSpace, Velodyne team on lidar development
Smart2Zero

FedEx logistics sensor enables precision package tracking
IoT sensor data application showcase offers example use cases
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Power Resourrce

Extending Battery Life in Smart E-Locks
Top news from eenewsanalog

Jensen Huang's defence of the Nvidia-ARM deal
Opinion: Nvidia's bad deal is not yet done
SiFive set to introduce next RISC processor architecture
Cyberattack will impact Tower's 3Q results
Markets & Technologies

Global chip market set for strong rebound, but with downside risks
Imagination appoints former BT boss to the board
Microfluidic 'front-and-back' process aids chip cooling
Analog Devices continues to support desktop DNA 'writer'
IEDM 2020 plans for virtual meeting
Products & Services

Software tool helps qualify analog IP
Ambiq launches Apollo4 SoC on 22ULL
Custom version of PSpice with system-level circuit simulation
Technical Papers


The Space-COTS Dilemma
Keeping Defense Platforms Alive in a World of Decreasing Semiconductor Availability
Cloud cost management. Bring your company's cloud spending under control
