Focus on Power
September 28, 2020
 
 

Top News

World first with multiple Covid-19 test machine
Nuvia raises $240m to build ARM data centre chip
Co-investment or subsidy? Globalfoundries readies for US 'partnership'
Germany tops European automation list
Technologies to watch

5nm wafer costs double says AI chip report
Greyhound tool finds critical Bluetooth security gaps
IR takes on time of flight for contactless gesture sensing
Smart tech

10-second COVID test uses 3D-printed sensor
Tiny Bluetooth 5.1 modules for industrial IoT
Analog IP aids physical attack mitigation in low-power IoT SoCs
Test reactor for advanced nuclear energy research moves forward
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power design

HOW HIGH-VOLTAGE ISOLATION TECHNOLOGY WORKS
Power news

Tesla moves to cobalt-free silicon battery cell with a new form factor
Bizen takes on GaN and SiC in small power packages
TT Electronics buys US power supply maker for $34m
Power tech to watch

Aqueous electrolyte for high temperature redox flow battery designs
RFID chip makes analogue watches smart
Energy harvesting system integrates easily into clothing
Power products

Supercapacitors operate at higher voltages
Flat wire SMD power inductors with 150°C operation
60W DC-DC converter modules have 3kV isolation
How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
Amazon Sidewalk privacy and security
Broadband chokes for Bias Tee applications: How to successfully apply a DC bias onto an RF line
AI chips: What they are and why they matter
