Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
September 29, 2020
 
 

Top News

Ultra-compact radar sensors to advance industrial sensor technology
Globalfoundries extends 22nm FDSOI, holds 12nm
5G to hit a third of global subscriptions by 2026
Trade war risks for wafer supply
Boeing licenses UV tech for Covid-19 cleaning
Products

BIOS Wizard eases embedded designs
Custom image processors target medical designs
COM Express module jumps to 11th gen Core processors
High-reliability Ethernet PHY transceiver targets aerospace and military applications
Smart2Zero News

Touchless touchscreens promise new human-machine interactions
COVID-19 to spur 9 key technology trends across industries - report
10-second COVID test uses 3D-printed sensor
Test reactor for advanced nuclear energy research moves forward
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
MWEE Technology

Lensless camera could aid disease diagnosis, improve cellphones
Self-erasing chips for security and anti-counterfeiting
Infineon enables traditional watches for contactless payment
Researchers create tool to find Bluetooth cyber vulnerabilities
MWEE News

Xilinx and Continental unveil production-ready 4D imaging radar
Keysight, MediaTek achieve physical layer IODT based on 3GPP release 16
Mavenir expands OpenRAN portfolio with ip.access acquisition
Primoco UAV integrates synthetic aperture radar
Sigfox sells German network to Cube Infrastructure Managers
Technical Papers


Broadband chokes for Bias Tee applications: How to successfully apply a DC bias onto an RF line
Amazon Sidewalk privacy and security
How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
AI chips: What they are and why they matter
Functional safety for a digital world: from chips to systems
