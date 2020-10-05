This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

UK VC leads spinout of Intel data centre technnology
BT and Toshiba install UK’s first quantum-secure industrial network
Keysight CTO to retire
Zigbee Alliance launches European group
Technologies to watch

Graphene sensor detects individual microwave photons
Flexible RFID drives scalable medical sample shipments
First automated test system for 3D magnetic sensors for automotive and industrial
Smart tech

Record-breaking quantum computer is 'most powerful' yet
Intel, Sandia team on scaled-up neuromorphic computing
High-voltage analog multiplexers for industrial IoT
Google, Facebook select Zephyr RTOS for next-gen IoT products
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power design

Understanding the fundamental technologies of power density
Power news

Northvolt raises $600m for battery recycling plant and R&D
Production boost for transformer factory
e-peas signs global supply chain deal with Mouser
Fraunhofer ISE spins out solar cell company
sponsored news

Are You Ready?
CUI’s power supplies are compliant with IEC 62368-1 safety standards, feature the latest in green power technology and offer a range of configurations for global use.

Power tech to watch

Wireless charging for Covid-19 temperature sensor
Using redundant DIN rail power supplies for system reliability
First integrated Zero Cross Detection chip protects connected home appliances
Power products

650V MOSFET aims at soft switching designs
Quarter brick 500W digital DC-DC converter for radio front end
Film capacitor is 60 percent smaller
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
Broadband chokes for Bias Tee applications: How to successfully apply a DC bias onto an RF line
3 ways to adjust power consumption and dissipation in your processing systems!
