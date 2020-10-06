This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Space lab aims at driverless cars
Imagination appoints ex-Arqiva exec as CEO
European equity crowdfunding platforms to merge
European robot upheaval as French developer raises $90m
UK academy backs eight projects with £22m
Products

Ultrasonic ToF sensor range boost to 5m for social distancing
Waterproof Type-C connector reduces footprint by 22 percent
First automated test system for 3D magnetic sensors for automotive and industrial
Attenuator compensates temperature drift of GaAs amplifiers
Smart2Zero News

High-performance solid-state digital lidar sensor announced
II-VI launches wide-bandgap power electronics division
Wireless-powered temp scanning system supports business reopenings
Record-breaking quantum computer is 'most powerful' yet
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
MWEE Technology

Microwave radiation sensor boasts 100000x higher sensitivity
Haptic touch sensor powered by static electricity
Most sensitive space optical receiver yet boosts data rate
Lensless camera could aid disease diagnosis, improve cellphones
MWEE News

Inpixon buys Nanotron for IoT and UWB technologies
Report: In-building wireless market worth $18.0 billion by 2025
Global semiconductor sales still trending upwards
Infineon takes leading role in Zigbee Alliance smart home project
Report finds fast growing 5G market to benefit low-loss materials
MWEE Products

StratEdge to show hermetic, Ka-band, QFN packages for 5G
VIAVI and Tait expand auto-test for first responder radios
95-dB step attenuator suitable for automated Wi-Fi 6E testing
5G base station expands interoperability using O-RAN specs
VNA test cables boast flex life exceeding 100,000 cycles
Technical Papers


Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
Broadband chokes for Bias Tee applications: How to successfully apply a DC bias onto an RF line
Amazon Sidewalk privacy and security
Functional safety for a digital world: from chips to systems
How the architecture of new home security vision systems affects their choice of system memory technology
