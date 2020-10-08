This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Graphene electronics pilot line takes shape
LaSAR Alliance targets smart glasses  
Inpixon buys German location-aware IoT specialist for UWB skills
Swiss interconnect specialist joins 450MHz Alliance
Dryad hunts the firestarters
Products

Rigol expands frequency range for signal sources
Low cost Jetson Nano card targets AI
Wideband FMC modules operate up to 6GHz
sponsored news

Roederstein THB DC-Link Metallized Polypropylene Film Caps
AEC-Q200 qualified DC-Link capacitors. Highly robust under high humidity, these fixed, radial type capacitors offer a capacitance range of 1µF to 80µF within a voltage range of 500V to 1200V.

Smart2Zero

EV battery leak detection tech promises reliable Li-ion testing
DD5 DRAM module optimized for big data, AI, and ML
Perovskite tech suits solar-powered vehicles
Neural network accelerator chip moves AI to the edge
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Signal Chain Resource

AUTOMOTIVE AUDIO DESIGN CONSIDERATIONS
Automotive Top News

Central server takes control in Volkswagen’s ID.3
Elektrobit, Unity Technologies develop immersive 3D cockpits
Lightweight fuel cell vehicle enables green mobility
Audi introduces "Functions on Demand“
Overmolding tech for automotive electronics saves space - and money
Products

Infineon introduces first microcontroller family from Cypress acquisition
Synopsys rolls ASIL-D safety processor IP
High-performance solid-state digital lidar sensor
LDRA supports ARM architecture in safety-critical automotive applications
IAR updates Renesas RH850 MCU build tools
Technical Papers


The morals of algorithms: a contribution to the ethics of AI systems
Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
