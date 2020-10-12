This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
October 12, 2020
 
 

Top News

Opinion: Data centre AI drives $30bn AMD-Xilinx deal
Microsoft and ARM partner for end-to-end IoT links to Azure
Jabil to make Covid-19 test cartridges in Ireland
Free app turns public screens touchless for Covid-19 
Technologies to watch

Ruthenium shows way to 2nm
Organic FET tackles size challenge
XMOS launches SDK for the ‘artificial intelligence of things’
OTP fuse ported to X-Fab's RFSOI process for 5G designs
European rugged boards to use Intel 10nm Atom x6000E Elkhart Lake processors
Smart tech

Satellite imagery tie-up makes geospatial insights available to all
Airdropping sensors from drones and insects
CMOS digital image sensor features global shutter
Energy harvesting circuit captures graphene's thermal motion
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power design

Demystifying Input Supply Current in DC/DC Regulators: From Shutdown to Full Load
Power news

Designing AI accelerator cards with currents over 1000A
Removable battery pack gives high speed EV charger flexibility
£160m boost for UK wind power
II-VI launches power technology division
Dürr aims at automotive battery makers with Techno Smart deal
Power products

300W open frame DC-DC converter draws 0.25mA in standby
Cost effective AC-DC converters from 6W to 25W
300W AC-DC converter with triple isolated outputs for robotics and factory automation
Technical Papers


48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
