Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
October 13, 2020
 
 

Top News

Swiss lab tests out Chinese driverless delivery van
Nissan leads driverless car project for London
Swiss lab CSEM appoints new CEO
Broadcom drops exclusive chip bundles
Magnetic nanosensors for embedded temperature measurements
Products

Modules boost optical lab, production and manufacturing
Complete DDR5/LPDDR5 memory IP for TSMC's 5nm process
XMOS launches SDK for the ‘artificial intelligence of things’
3U VPX AI board with Nvidia Turing GPU
Smart2Zero News

Next-gen ultrasound-on-chip tech advances point-of-care imaging
Self-evolutional AI robot dog leverages networked intelligence
Satellite imagery tie-up makes geospatial insights available to all
Airdropping sensors from drones and insects
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
MWEE News

New iPhones to be a definitive moment for 5G rollout
Smart home healthcare to experience double digit growth
IBM to focus on hybrid cloud, spin-off infrastructure services
Report finds thermal management key to 5G success
HUBER+SUHNER joins the 450 MHz Alliance
MWEE Technology

Nano graphite films to keep next-generation smartphones cool
Canadian report sees 5G as key to climate change fight
Microwave radiation sensor boasts 100000x higher sensitivity
Haptic touch sensor powered by static electricity
MWEE Products

High-precision GNSS receivers feature low power consumption
DC to 110 GHz precision grade coaxial attenuators
High-performance test assembly operates to 70 GHz
Virtual test to assess cyber threats in mission-critical systems
Parametric test system supports wide bandgap (WBG) fabrication
Technical Papers


The morals of algorithms: a contribution to the ethics of AI systems
Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
Amazon Sidewalk privacy and security
Functional safety for a digital world: from chips to systems
Designing Embedded Systems for IoT
