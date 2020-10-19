This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Power special
October 19, 2020
 
 

Somos Semi collapse boosts ST's IoT roadmap
Seoul Semiconductor wins permanent injection over LED sales in Germany
Embedded World cancels physical show in March, goes digital
RISC-V boom from edge AI says Facebook's chief AI scientist
BMW develops AI ethics code for its cars
Cutting the cost of lidar
Innosilicon to use Imagination GPU for cloud chips
Motor drive webinar on GaN-based power solutions
Quantum research to study perfect engines, entanglement as fuel
STEM coding robot kit available in home edition
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Buck Converter Quick Reference Guide
Foxconn aims to dominate electric vehicle market
Skeleton in bus graphene ultracapacitor deal
MEMS power switch startup raises $44m
Swiss lab CSEM appoints new CEO
EPC, Microchip team on thin 48V GaN DC-DC converter designs
Far field EM tool can model an entire car
Test system for wide bandgap semiconductors
40V dual MOSFET in 3.3 x 3.3mm package
600W medical and industrial AC-DC supplies with integral fan
Buck/boost DC-DC regulator targets portable designs with low quiescent current
Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
