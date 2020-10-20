This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
October 20, 2020
 
 

Top News

Collective die-to-wafer bonding with sub-2μm accuracy for 3D packaging
NXP signs AI startup for development tool
Distributed AI helps robots recognise pain and self-repair
Toshiba launches global Quantum Key Distribution QKD business with UK factory
Products

Cutting the cost of lidar
Tracealyzer ships with support for embedded Linux
3U VPX switch has simple command line configuration
Smart power stages target IoT infrastructure systems
Smart2Zero News

First room-temperature superconductor demonstrated
Sony debuts eye-sensing 3D display
Smart perovskite windows change color
Quantum research to study perfect engines, entanglement as fuel
Events

Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
MWEE News

Cost-effective cellular targets last mile for IIoT
Vulnerability disclosure platform to help with IoT security
Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI advance 5G NR test coverage
MWEE Technology

High pressure reduces signal loss in optical fibers
Virgin Hyperloop and RADWIN collaborate on advanced wireless
Ericsson and China Telecom achieve 5G Standalone data call
Next G Alliance launches to drive North American leadership in 6G
MWEE Products

Semtech adds to its LoRa Edge™ portfolio for IoT applications
2500 MHz VCO offers high linearity, low phase noise
1P8T RF switch covers 20-5000 MHz for automated RF testing
0.25-W power amplifier delivers the high native linearity
5G LBS with Assisted-GPS and 5G NR FR2 mmWave testing
Technical Papers


Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
Broadband chokes for Bias Tee applications: How to successfully apply a DC bias onto an RF line
The morals of algorithms: a contribution to the ethics of AI systems
Amazon Sidewalk privacy and security
Keeping Defense Platforms Alive in a World of Decreasing Semiconductor Availability
