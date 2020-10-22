This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Weekly Automotive Feature
October 22, 2020
 
 

Top News

SMART enters LED business with $300m Cree buy
.SMART enters LED business with $300m Cree buy
Flex Logix looks to 7nm for edge AI chip
.Flex Logix looks to 7nm for edge AI chip
Driving leading edge chip design from Europe
.Driving leading edge chip design from Europe
LoRa Edge reference design for the IoT
.LoRa Edge reference design for the IoT
[Alt-Text]
World's smallest flow sensor uses MEMS
.World's smallest flow sensor uses MEMS

Technologies to watch

Group looks to 6G wireless specification
.Group looks to 6G wireless specification
Nokia to build 4G network for the Moon
.Nokia to build 4G network for the Moon
Trajectory planning for centrally controlled autonomous robots
.Trajectory planning for centrally controlled autonomous robots
PXI 5G basestation test for mmWave small cells
.PXI 5G basestation test for mmWave small cells
Expansion module for Raspberry Pi DIN PC
.Expansion module for Raspberry Pi DIN PC

Smart2Zero

Wearable sensors print directly on skin without heat
.Wearable sensors print directly on skin without heat
Fastest AI inference chip for edge systems announced
.Fastest AI inference chip for edge systems announced
300W industrial wireless charging solution
.300W industrial wireless charging solution

Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
.Embedded World, March 1-5 2021

Signal Chain Resource

Designing a compact signal chain for high performance in small spaces
.Designing a compact signal chain for high performance in small spaces
 
 

Automotive Top News

Automotive microcontroller supports hardware virtualisation
.Automotive microcontroller supports hardware virtualisation
MAN rolls out zero emission roadmap
.MAN rolls out zero emission roadmap
Poll: All drive systems of today will still be relevant in 10 years
.Poll: All drive systems of today will still be relevant in 10 years
Ultracaps buffer fuel cell power supply for buses
.Ultracaps buffer fuel cell power supply for buses
[Alt-Text]
.

More Automotive News

Volkswagen adopts NXP battery management for MEB platform
.Volkswagen adopts NXP battery management for MEB platform
Concept Car highlights human-car relationship
.Concept Car highlights human-car relationship
Foxconn wants to enter e-car assembly business
.Foxconn wants to enter e-car assembly business
Innoviz plans to massively slash costs with 2nd generation of its lidar sensors
.Innoviz plans to massively slash costs with 2nd generation of its lidar sensors

Products

Cost-effective inverter targets low-volume, high-performance e-vehicles
.Cost-effective inverter targets low-volume, high-performance e-vehicles
GaN transistors target high-voltage, high-current applications
.GaN transistors target high-voltage, high-current applications
Automotive gate drivers target advanced 48V battery systems
.Automotive gate drivers target advanced 48V battery systems
Diodes has shrunk dual MOSFETs
.Diodes has shrunk dual MOSFETs
Conformity testing of charging communication in e-vehicles simplified
.Conformity testing of charging communication in e-vehicles simplified

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
.How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
Critical Techniques for High-Speed A/D Converters in Real-Time Systems
.Critical Techniques for High-Speed A/D Converters in Real-Time Systems
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement