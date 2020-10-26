This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Power special
October 26, 2020
 
 

Top News

ST sees boost coming from iPhone 12
Verification review service speeds up chip designs
NEC, ADI team for 5G O-RAN
Technologies to watch

Samsung files patent for ultra-high res VR display
AI flex design boosts micromotor performance and manufacturing
High power semiconductor lasers move to 6in GaAs wafers
Smart tech

Anti-virus far-UVC chip, consumer air purifier announced
Chemical, biological threat detection sensors deployed in city test
Machine learning deciphers lost languages
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power design

Combining buck-boost battery chargers and USB Type-C™ Power Delivery for maximum power density
Power news

Raspberry Pi 4 Compute simplifies power pinout
Nexperia looks to re-brand 'application specific MOSFETs'
SMART enters LED business with $300m Cree buy
Power technology

Smart perovskite windows change colour
Low noise buck converter integrates ferrite bead compensation
SabreEXP virtual prototyping for power systems
Power products

High load switching in a single PXI slot
Toshiba ships 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET
Multiphase controllers and smart power for 1000A AI loads
Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
Critical Techniques for High-Speed A/D Converters in Real-Time Systems
