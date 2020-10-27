This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Five-minute breath test for Covid-19
ST sees boost coming from iPhone 12
Samsung files patent for ultra-high res VR display
Verification review service speeds up chip designs
[Alt-Text]
AI project to monitor Covid-19 patients with ultrasound
Products

 3U VPX board for multi-channel, multi-protocol avionics
MIPI switch measures 1.7 x 2.4mm
Algorithms boost PCB conformal coating inspection
Smart2Zero News

CMOS image sensors for high-res industrial imaging
Anti-virus far-UVC chip, consumer air purifier announced
Chemical, biological threat detection sensors deployed in city test
Machine learning deciphers lost languages
Events

Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
MWEE Technology

Experimental Earth observation satellite demonstates onboard AI
Perspecta Labs wins two DARPA 5G awards worth $25 million
E-band link in Russia longest achieved at 51km
Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm achieve 5G peak speed of 5.06 Gbps
[Alt-Text]
MWEE News

Privafy, Micron offer end-to-end IoT Security-as-a-Service
Ansys buying Analytical Graphics to solve from chip to mission
5G mobile broadband launches pass 100 during 3Q20
ADLINK and Sageran deepen collaboration on 5G Open RAN
ETSI unveils new DECT-2020 radio interface for IoT
MWEE Products

Tiny software-programming-free Bluetooth Low Energy SoC
Platform enables custom IoT networks without coding
LoRa Edge reference design for the IoT
Wireless MCUs for Bluetooth® LE 5.0, Zigbee® 3.0, and Thread
Technical Papers


How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
Amazon Sidewalk privacy and security
Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
Designing Embedded Systems for IoT
