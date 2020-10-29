This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Weekly Automotive feature
October 29, 2020
 
 

Top News

TE sees 2020 bounce back from Covid-19 pandemic
O-RAN plugfests show 4G and 5G field tests
Powell Electronics expands in Europe
World's fastest 64bit RISC-V core claims 5GHz speed
Technologies to watch / Products

Project looks at green 5G wireless
Prototyping platform for silicon microfluidics
Sensor platform slashes development time of healthcare wearables
Online tool eases configuration of system cables
 3U VPX board for multi-channel, multi-protocol avionics
Smart2Zero

Cost-effective energy harvesting solution for the IoT
Metasurface-driven OLED displays promise 10,000+ PPI
'Future-proof' chip design aims to disrupt AI space
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power Resource

11 ways to protect your power path
Automotive Top News

Continental acquires stake in lidar expert AEye
Daimler, Waymo join forces for autonomous trucks
Californian e-car maker Fisker choses Munich for European HQ
Automotive Tech

Optical technology enhances conventional ADAS sensors
Magna to debut camera / mirror system
R-Car SoCs online marketplace to speed mobility system development
Products

Test fleet management software facilitates ADAS development
Microchip expands range of SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes for automotive applications
Fuel pump controller makes motorcycles greener
Further developed Quadlock connector becomes Y-Quad
Time-of-flight sensor has QVGA resolution
Technical Papers


How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
