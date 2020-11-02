This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Smart choices in Cree LED deal
Top articles in October on eeNews Europe
[Alt-Text]
Marvell buys data chip maker Inphi in $10bn deal
Technologies to watch

Machine learning to remove space debris
Photodiode boosts 3D performance of LiDAR in the IoT
Tools enable 3nm designs on Samsung process
Smart tech

AI optimizes hearing aid performance in real time
Honeywell announces quantum computing service
Photonic interconnect fabric supports future computing, AI
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power design

Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
Power news

Finnish supercomputer contender will be climate neutral
ST, Sanken team on Intelligent Power Modules
Heading to zero cobalt batteries
Energy management code goes open source
sponsored news

The most efficient power delivery for robots that harvest, deliver and move
Robots that harvest, deliver and move are fuelled by batteries, making their power conversion system’s efficient. These challenges intensify as demand on robot performance and load power steadily increases. Watch Now!

[Alt-Text]
Power tech to watch

GaN switch cuts adaptor size in new way
Patented two stage DC-DC converter design slashes size
Energy management code goes open source
Power products

Miniature aluminium capacitors for design flexibility
20W DC-DC converter with 5kV isolation
750V, 500W DC-DC converter for light-rail and industrial
Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
Using a Dialog GreenPAK for Automatic Amplifier Bias Control
