Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
November 03, 2020
 
 

Top News

Photonic interconnect for wafer-scale chips
Azure adds quantum computing boost with Honeywell
Raspberry Pi in keyboard creates first all-in-one PC - video
I3C standard embedded in PMICs for DDR5 memory modules
ST to make cartridges for Covid-19 tests
Products

Industrial server boards use COM-HPC standard
Photodiode boosts 3D performance of LiDAR in the IoT
Intelligent IO links boost Industry 4.0
Sensor platform slashes development time of healthcare wearables
Smart2Zero News

Camera SoC targets new class of smart edge devices
AI optimizes hearing aid performance in real time
Time crystals simulate complex quantum networks
SparkFun unveils point-and-click board design app
Events

Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
MWEE News

DISH picks Intel for 5G virtualized, O-RAN buildout
Thundercomm demonstrates innovative 5G line-up
Linksys and Qualcomm launch first 5G and Wi-Fi 6 hotspot
Ericsson closes acquisition of Cradlepoint
Cisco IIoT leverages the LoRaWAN® protocol
MWEE Technology

CEA-Leti to build quantum-photonics platform
3D topological insulator enables tunable THz radiation
European O-RAN plugfests demonstrate 4G/5G interoperability
Keysight enables GCF to activate 5G NR FR2 device certification
MWEE Products

800-W LDMOS RF power transistor for long-range UHF radar
50-W directional couplers cover 2-4 GHz range
SiTime targets $2B precision resonator with MEMS technology
Immersive home platform for next-generation Wi-Fi 6E
DoD- and NATO-compliant smart radios from Mouser
Technical Papers


How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
Functional safety for a digital world: from chips to systems
Xilinx's RFSoC Design Strategies
GaN Reliability Testing Beyond AEC Proves Robustness for Automotive Lidar Applications
