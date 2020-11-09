This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Power special
November 09, 2020
 
 

Top News

Eurofins, R&S team on high speed standard compliance testing
3D printed Millenium Falcon is 100 microns long
[Alt-Text]
TI backs Imagination GPU for automotive chips
Technologies to watch

2D transistor combines logic and memory for AI
3D printing graphene for electronic devices
Liquid pressure-sensitive adhesives replace double-sided tape
Smart tech

Four key technologies to fuel programmable semiconductors market
UL invests in self-healing software for connected cars
Six smart home trends that will 'transform life'
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power design

Choosing the right SOA for your design: discrete FETs vs. power blocks
Power news

Highview Power breaks ground on UK 250MWh CryoBattery plant
Capacitors blamed for graphics card failures
Standardized testing for Power Stamp Alliance DC-DC converters
Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3m
Power tech to watch

Soil-powered fuel cell powers water purifier
Predictive maintenance alliance with detailed e-bus battery data
Battery-free underwater navigation system uses acoustic frequency hopping
Power products

Fastest Qi wireless charging chip
Compact open frame 40W AC-DC converter for industrial and medical designs
1U Integrated Power System for 2.4kW AC-DC power
Technical Papers


How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
