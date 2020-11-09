This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
November 09, 2020
 
 

Top News

European exascale supercomputer chip project updates its roadmap
.European exascale supercomputer chip project updates its roadmap
Peugeot, Altran team for driverless car testing
.Peugeot, Altran team for driverless car testing
Graphcore moves to double unicorn status
.Graphcore moves to double unicorn status
[Alt-Text]
Covid changes are permanent says Dialog CEO
.Covid changes are permanent says Dialog CEO

Products

First event-driven AI camera ships
.First event-driven AI camera ships
Adaptor for FPGA PXI Express cards
.Adaptor for FPGA PXI Express cards
AdvancedMC Processor Board has fabric options
.AdvancedMC Processor Board has fabric options
Liquid pressure-sensitive adhesives replace double-sided tape
.Liquid pressure-sensitive adhesives replace double-sided tape

Smart2Zero News

Lidar solution targets industrial range finding
.Lidar solution targets industrial range finding
Stretchable gas sensors promise biomarker, toxic gas detection
.Stretchable gas sensors promise biomarker, toxic gas detection
Four key technologies to fuel programmable semiconductors market
.Four key technologies to fuel programmable semiconductors market
Microscopic 3D printed Millenium Falcon is 100 microns long
.Microscopic 3D printed Millenium Falcon is 100 microns long

Events

Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
.Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
 
 

MWEE News

Europe launches €8 million next-gen IoT environments project
.Europe launches €8 million next-gen IoT environments project
Mobile network automation startup secures $32M Series B financing
.Mobile network automation startup secures $32M Series B financing
UL Ventures invests in connected car software technology
.UL Ventures invests in connected car software technology
Qorvo® wins award to create RF semiconductor packaging center
.Qorvo® wins award to create RF semiconductor packaging center
Intel buys two AI startups to boost machine learning capabilities
.Intel buys two AI startups to boost machine learning capabilities
[Alt-Text]
.

MWEE Technology

Tool predicts the carbon footprint of algorithms
.Tool predicts the carbon footprint of algorithms
First 5G standalone 3GPP Release 16 interface
.First 5G standalone 3GPP Release 16 interface
CEA-Leti to build quantum-photonics platform
.CEA-Leti to build quantum-photonics platform
3D topological insulator enables tunable THz radiation
. 3D topological insulator enables tunable THz radiation

MWEE Products

System amplifier targets microwave device manufacturers
.System amplifier targets microwave device manufacturers
ST claims fastest 50-W Qi wireless-charging IC
.ST claims fastest 50-W Qi wireless-charging IC
Keysight offers first 5G USIM application toolkit test cases
.Keysight offers first 5G USIM application toolkit test cases
Ultra-low power GNSS platform for wearables and asset tracking
.Ultra-low power GNSS platform for wearables and asset tracking

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

How to store a torrent of personal user data at lower cost but high secure and high density
.How to store a torrent of personal user data at lower cost but high secure and high density
A Complete Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Mesh Networking Solution
.A Complete Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Mesh Networking Solution
How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs
.How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs
Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
.Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases
Xilinx's RFSoC Design Strategies
.Xilinx's RFSoC Design Strategies
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement