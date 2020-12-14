This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

ST pushes back $12bn target, looks to $15bn
Tackling bias in edge AI systems
Swissbit buys German memory controller designer
Technologies to watch

Quantum dot SWIR sensor has sub-2µm pixel pitch
Space tech for remote monitoring eases Covid-19 pressure
Linker shrinks RISC-V application size
Smart tech

Hyundai Motor to acquire mobile robot maker Boston Dynamics
Low-cost Intel-based SBC aims to address 'Digital Divide'
AWS, Arm demonstrate production-scale EDA in the cloud
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power design

Choosing buck converters and LDOs for miniature industrial automation equipment: what to consider
Sponsored Content

A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
Quectel is offering the IoT industry a solution that brings together excellent coverage and capacity and is secure, resilient and future-proof.

Power news

Britishvolt moves battery gigafactory plan to Northumberland
French EV charger group to go public in US
ABB builds global e-mobility R&D centre at TU Delft
Bosch moves into the power station business using UK technology
Power tech to watch

Solid state design allows low profile two-wire LED dimmer
Solid-state batteries: QuantumScape test data indicate breakthrough
LEGaTO project shows 100x energy efficiency gains in edge computing
Power products

1.5kW quarter brick isolated DC-DC converter for data centres
Dolphin boosts power controller IP
Technical Papers


Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
