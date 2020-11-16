This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Future trends for verification
IBM. AMD team on confidential computing for AI
Israel shrugs off Covid-19 as European decline slows
[Alt-Text]
Digi-Key, SnapEDA team on CAD models and symbols
Technologies to watch

Reference design for volume AR smart glasses shows market maturing
Neural network core is optimised for robotaxis
Solderless compression mount for 112G and 224G links
Smart tech

Solid-state lidar sensor aims to enhance auto safety
Google sponsors open source manufacturing of custom ASICs
New LLNL supercomputer tackles nuclear security, COVID-19 research
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power design

Fundamentals of Power Supply Design
Power news

TI shakes up power with integrated 650V GaN FET
Renewable energy systems boom despite Covid-19
Mercedes drives battery suppliers to sustainable cobalt and lithium
Swiss battery maker looks to gigafactory
Covid changes are permanent says Dialog CEO
[Alt-Text]
Power tech to watch

UK centre looks at recycling key battery materials
DC-DC converter range targets automotive
Power products

DC-DC converter range targets automotive
Motor control dev kit for applications from 1 kW to 10 kW
Small PMIC for space constrained applications
Technical Papers


Micron transitions to next-generation 3D NAND replacement-gate technology
How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs
SiPMs in Direct ToF Ranging Applications
