November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
 
 

Top News

Dialog launches partner programme for its open industrial IoT edge server
Wireless charging on the Moon
Segger moves RTOS to 64bits
Optical test probe card for photonic circuits
Products

World’s highest power density MEMS RF switch
Microchip adds CAN FD to PIC18 8bit microcontrollers
FPGA card supports Intel oneAPI unified programming environment
Smart2Zero

Li+ fuel gauge IC monitors self-discharge, extends battery life
Stretchable fiber-optic sensor brings 'touch' to robots, VR
Winbond HyperRAM Empower Designers to Meet AIoT Challenges
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power Resource

Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
Automotive Top News

BMW says good-bye to IEC engine production in Munich
Hella launches company to address Indian two- and three-wheeler market
Pininfarina electric hypercar gets comprehensive connectivity
Markets & Technologies

SVOLT builds battery factory for 500.000 e-cars per year in Germany
NXP, AWS create cloud platform for vehicle data services
Volkswagen shifts R&D focus to digitisation, more electromobility
Products

Velodyne introduces affordable automotive lidar sensor
Device generates haptic feedback
Software brings clarity to automotive wiring harness diagrams
Synchronous buck converters have innovative noise reduction and power good output
Elektrobit software supports BlackBerry QNX development platform
Technical Papers


SiPMs in Direct ToF Ranging Applications
How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs
How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
