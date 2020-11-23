This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily newsletter
Power special
November 23, 2020
 
 

Top News

Mentor, ST team on chip process characterisation
.Mentor, ST team on chip process characterisation
NEC choses UK for global OpenRAN 5G centre
.NEC choses UK for global OpenRAN 5G centre
Strike calls continue at STMicroelectronics in France
.Strike calls continue at STMicroelectronics in France
NI teams with SET and Tech180 on avionics test methodology
.NI teams with SET and Tech180 on avionics test methodology

Technologies to watch

Mini concept car is configured with a token
.Mini concept car is configured with a token
Liquid crystal for zoom lenses - video
.Liquid crystal for zoom lenses - video
100x software boost for fibre optic sensors
.100x software boost for fibre optic sensors

Smart tech

Semiconductor becomes superconductor in proof-of-principle study
.Semiconductor becomes superconductor in proof-of-principle study
Industry-first AI analog matrix processor launched
.Industry-first AI analog matrix processor launched
VCSEL design breaks laser power, speed limits
.VCSEL design breaks laser power, speed limits

Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
.Embedded World, March 1-5 2021

Power design

Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
.Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
 

Power news

Intel chips vulnerable to power side channel attack
.Intel chips vulnerable to power side channel attack
Digital twin buy completes Schneider's power platform
.Digital twin buy completes Schneider's power platform
Bytesnap launches EV charger technology division
.Bytesnap launches EV charger technology division
Wireless charging on the Moon
.Wireless charging on the Moon
sponsored news

Coilcraft MSS1812T Series high temperature power inductors offer exceptionally high current ratings and low DCR across their inductance range of 100 µH to 1000 µH, making them a cost-effective option for a variety of general-purpose applications.

[Alt-Text]
.

Power tech to watch

Phosphate batteries run at higher temperatures for data centre power
.Phosphate batteries run at higher temperatures for data centre power
2MHz DC-DC converters put MLCCs into USB-PD designs
.2MHz DC-DC converters put MLCCs into USB-PD designs
World’s highest power density MEMS RF switch
.World’s highest power density MEMS RF switch
Lithium metal battery boost from non-porous separator
.Lithium metal battery boost from non-porous separator

Power products

High current connector for harsh environments
.High current connector for harsh environments
First multi-cell fuel gauge with continuous internal self-discharge monitoring
.First multi-cell fuel gauge with continuous internal self-discharge monitoring
Evaluation kits for 650V GaN designs
.Evaluation kits for 650V GaN designs

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Micron transitions to next-generation 3D NAND replacement-gate technology
.Micron transitions to next-generation 3D NAND replacement-gate technology
How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs
.How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
. 48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement