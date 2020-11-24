This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
November 24, 2020

Top News

Battle of the BBC boards
Jaguar Land Rover launches driverless car testbed in Ireland
ARM spins out its Pelion IoT business
Memristors combine ferroelectrics and graphene for neuromorphic chips
Products

6U CompactPCI cPCI board has dual XMC/PMC slots and dual front Ethernet
Temperature compensated RTC real time clock module has I2C interface
AMD launches 7nm embedded processors
Microchip adds CAN FD to PIC18 8bit microcontrollers
Smart2Zero News

'Ultimate driving simulator' uses gaming tech to design safer cars
3D home visualization startup looks to future of property data
Semiconductor becomes superconductor in proof-of-principle study
Industry-first AI analog matrix processor launched
Events

Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
MWEE News

Radar sensors and antenna startup closes $7M in new investment
OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy, resumes satellite launches
US considers 17 GHz, 27 GHz and 29 GHz for satellite broadband
Space-as-a-Service boost with UK satellite contract, acquisitions
MWEE Technology

New VCSEL design breaks laser power and speed limits
Wireless charging system for NASA lunar robots
Xilinx and TI to develop DFEs for energy efficient 5G radios
Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm hit 5G network speed record
MWEE Products

LEVL Technologies unveils 'Privacy-friendly' Wi-Fi device ID
Huawei launches 5G products for proposed "1+N" networks
Dialog introduces SmartServer™ IoT partner ecosystem
AR smart glasses reference design optimised for volume production
Technical Papers


The five most common RTOS development bugs
SiPMs in Direct ToF Ranging Applications
A Complete Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Mesh Networking Solution
Micron transitions to next-generation 3D NAND replacement-gate technology
How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
