November 26, 2020

Panasonic finally looks at European battery gigafactory
New architecture creates alias-free high bandwidth ADC
Keysight, NTU team on unified V2X testing
Cold atom quantum accelerometer for space systems
Fraunhofer researchers use quantum photonics for tap-proof communications
Virtual conference "WE meet @ digital days 2020”
 
Save the date: December 1 - 3, 2020 and find more information about our varied conference program with live presentations here.

5G SoC startup launches to unify 5G, AI at the edge
Contactless payments module for recycled smart card materials
Autonomous radar nav system startup raises funds
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
AN INTRODUCTION TO AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR
EB rolls software platform for next-gen E/E vehicle architectures
BMW details fuel cell plans
Magna installs EyeQ5-based driver assistance system in series car
Imec researchers unveil flaw in Tesla's Keyless Entry System
Mobileye chooses Luminar for L4 autonomy solutions
Mini concept car can be configured with a token
On-board charger integrates multiple functions
TPMS sensor combo enables Smart Tires
Special plastic protects automotive radar sensors
Fibre optics PHY integrates transceiver, optoelectronics and optics
Metal terminal type MLCCs with high voltage tolerance  
Quartz RFSoC Rugged Small Form Factor Enclosure Ideal for Harsh Environments
The five most common RTOS development bugs
