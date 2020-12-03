This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
December 03, 2020

Xilinx acquires Falcon Computing FPGA compiler technology
Study finds 5G is 90 percent more energy efficient
TTTech to develop car OS
Protocol exerciser for PCIe 5.0 traffic validation
Software test tool boosts IoT development
Helical antenna deployed for satellite IoT network
WiFi6 access point and IoT test boost
IoT specialists team on real-time asset tracking solution
AWS unveils five industrial machine learning services
Long-range Bluetooth I/O sensor for harsh IoT environments
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Battery Management Deep Dive Technical Training
Hyundai challenges VW with BEV platform
"Fuel cells gain traction especially in commercial vehicles"
Porsche, Siemens Energy build plant for climate-neutral eFuels
Electronic module protects autonomous cars from power failure
Imaging IP improves data-rich, real-time ADAS applications
Automotive IMU platform enhances application accuracy
CAN-FD protection diodes excel in ESD performance
All-in-one LIN motor driver cuts material costs
Vector expands portfolio with high-voltage measurement, real-time analysis
30V high-efficiency DC/DC converter targets automotive applications
Harwin Kona launch webinar
Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
