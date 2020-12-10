This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
December 10, 2020

Solid-state batteries: QuantumScape test data indicate breakthrough
Septentrio opens GNSS R&D centre in Finland
Mass produced perovskite for gamma ray sensors
Ultraleap: In touching distance
LEGaTO project shows 100x energy efficiency gains in edge computing
Solid state design allows low profile two-wire LED dimmer
LPKF opens thin glass cleanroom
Quartz RFSoC Rugged 8-channel A/D and D/A converter system
Based on the Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+ RFSoC FPGA, Model 6350 is very suitable for SIGINT and COMINT, military communications, EW countermeasures, radar, T&M, SATCOM, LiDAR, 5G and LTE applications

Smart2Zero

MCUs boost performance to 100 MHz for IoT edge devices
Medical tricorder market to near $5B by 2027
Edge AI control software startup raises funds
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Battery Management Deep Dive Technical Training
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
Quectel is offering the IoT industry a solution that brings together excellent coverage and capacity and is secure, resilient and future-proof.

New radar sensors poach in the lidar area
Motion sickness remains challenge for autonomous driving
Uber gives up robotaxi development
dSpace, LeddarTech jointly develop lidar simulation solutions
Renault, Faurecia collaborate to extend lifespan of electronic parts
PikeOS version runs high-rel applications on RISC-V
42V voltage regulator offers high EMI immunity
Monolithic isolated current sensor lowers design complexity
Onboard charger claims world's highest power density
Thermistors are suitable for conductive bonding
Smart power distribution for future vehicle electrical systems
.Using 650V silicon carbide in switched power converters
Communications in the 6G era
