Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
December 15, 2020
 
 

Top News

Robots clean up after Covid-19
Proposed UK battery gigafactory moves site
imec adds Omni Design IP to ASIC service
First cybersecurity lab for robotics
Farewell Mentor, hello Siemens EDA
Products

Linker shrinks RISC-V application size
Blaize launches code-free tool for edge AI
Lattice updates 28nm SOI FPGA for data centre security
Smart2Zero News

Tire intelligence for autonomous heavy equipment
Compact RGB scanning projector for wearable displays
Hyundai Motor to acquire mobile robot maker Boston Dynamics
Code-free tool addresses complete edge AI operational workflow
MWEE News

Bluetooth LE Audio stack supported on Nordic nRF5340 SoC
Mavenir and MTI launch RRH to drive Open RAN
AccelerComm joins O-RAN Alliance to push interoperability
Altran sets up 5G Lab-as-a-Service in Portugal
LoRa Alliance introduces QR codes for automated onboarding
MWEE Technology

Nokia AVA cuts 5G, legacy energy bills for CSPs
5G brings new cybersecurity risks to mitigate
EU project boasts 100x energy efficiency in edge computing
MWEE Products

Low-power Bluetooth 5.2 module for advanced applications
LDMOS RF MCMs target 5G mMIMO radios to 4 GHz
Low Earth Orbit oscillator with ultra high shock rating
Quadband VCOs offer wideband capabilities, low phase noise
Technical Papers


Communications in the 6G era
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
Quartz RFSoC Rugged Small Form Factor Enclosure Ideal for Harsh Environments
The five most common RTOS development bugs
