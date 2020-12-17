This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Weekly Automotive Feature
December 17, 2020
 
 

Top News

Production line starts for Covid-19 antibody digital test system
Extensible DSP for autonomous driving
Micro Magic details its 1GHz RISC-V processor
[Alt-Text]
UK plan for commercial hydrogen electric aircraft by 2023
Technologies to watch

First CMOS LED for chip interconnect
imec shows capacitor-free DRAM
cPCI board has 20 ports of SPE single pair Ethernet
Smart2Zero

Intelligent ship navigation startup launches with safety as goal
Semtech, AWS team on IoT cloud service for LoRaWAN
Free Community Edition of SensiML Analytics Toolkit
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power Resource

11 ways to protect your power path
Automotive Top News

Bosch goes on the fast lane in the car computer business
ZF rolls automotive middleware layer
Scalable platform meets demand for high computing performance
Markets & Technologies

Motoring club criticizes LED lighting
Researchers squeeze maximum efficiency out of ICE
AI-based assistant detects noise
Products

CANoe now supports service-oriented architectures
E-bike drivetrain combines motor with adaptive transmission
Interference suppression filters for automotive Power-over-Coax (PoC)
Chip protects USB interfaces against overvoltage
MLCCs with low ESL target automotive applications
Webinar

Harwin Kona launch webinar
Technical Papers


Communications in the 6G era
