This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily newsletter
Power
December 21, 2020
 
 

Top News

Top articles in 2020 on eeNews Europe
.Top articles in 2020 on eeNews Europe
OneWeb launch sees commercial service in 2021
.OneWeb launch sees commercial service in 2021
Philips in €2.3bn biotelemetry 'merger'
.Philips in €2.3bn biotelemetry 'merger'
Molex buys ITER tokomak fibre system supplier
.Molex buys ITER tokomak fibre system supplier

Technologies to watch

TenAsys, RTS team on embedded PC hypervisor technology
.TenAsys, RTS team on embedded PC hypervisor technology
Rohde & Schwarz, IHP team for 6G test
.Rohde & Schwarz, IHP team for 6G test
Murata taps Europe tech for multistack LPWAN kit
.Murata taps Europe tech for multistack LPWAN kit

Smart tech

Space-based cellular broadband startup to IPO via SPAC deal
.Space-based cellular broadband startup to IPO via SPAC deal
Z-Wave Long Range is available for product development
.Z-Wave Long Range is available for product development
Pandemic impact shapes IEEE CS 2021 technology predictions
.Pandemic impact shapes IEEE CS 2021 technology predictions

Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
.Embedded World, March 1-5 2021

Power design

Demystifying Input Supply Current in DC/DC Regulators: From Shutdown to Full Load
.Demystifying Input Supply Current in DC/DC Regulators: From Shutdown to Full Load
 

Power news

ABB teams with AFC Energy on fuel cell charger
.ABB teams with AFC Energy on fuel cell charger
UK plan for commercial hydrogen electric aircraft by 2023
.UK plan for commercial hydrogen electric aircraft by 2023
Transphorm signs $4m GaN deal with Yaskawa
.Transphorm signs $4m GaN deal with Yaskawa
[Alt-Text]
.

Power tech to watch

BP looks to battery power for fast chargers
.BP looks to battery power for fast chargers
Thermoelectric cooler for peak performance in machine vision
.Thermoelectric cooler for peak performance in machine vision

Power products

300W bidirectional GaN 1/16th brick for data centres
.300W bidirectional GaN 1/16th brick for data centres
1.75mm terminal pins for robust power
.1.75mm terminal pins for robust power
.50MHz precision op amp for current sensing and power management

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

.Using 650V silicon carbide in switched power converters
Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
.Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
. 48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement