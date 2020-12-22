This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
December 22, 2020
 
 

Top News

Signify, Honeywell team on lighting and UV-C disinfection
World record sees petabit optical fibre
Siemens names 22 Inventors of the Year
ISSCC sees 3nm process, compute-in-memory
[Alt-Text]
Swiss spin-off to develop RISC-V edge AI chip
Products

Quad core ARM Cortex-A72 processor qualified for space
1NCE uses cloud for free cellular IoT service for 12 months
cPCI board has 20 ports of SPE single pair Ethernet
Smart2Zero News

High-fidelity, sustained quantum teleportation demonstrated
Philips to buy U.S. remote cardiac monitoring provider
Z-Wave Long Range is available for product development
Pandemic impact shapes IEEE CS 2021 technology predictions
MWEE Technology

6G D-band frequencies characterised in OTA setup
NYPA, Nokia and Omega Wireless launch 600 MHz LTE project
AIoT startup closes funding to commercialize AI-in-sensor chips
VVC, V-PCC standards unlock new frontiers for video, XR, AR
Next generation augmented reality smart glasses
MWEE News

Viasat acquires RigNet, gains AI, machine learning capabilities
Ericsson and Singtel drive high-end 5G technology
Qualcomm and Google to extend Android OS support
ESA contracts Altum RF for GaN Ka-Band power amplifiers
MWEE Products

Rugged 3.5 GHz parabolic antennas deliver high-gain
1500 MHz VCO delivers low phase noise and high linearity
Snapdragon 678 mobile platform targets immersive entertainment
Bluetooth LE Audio stack supported on Nordic nRF5340 SoC
Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Software Defined Radio Handbook
Communications in the 6G era
SiPMs in Direct ToF Ranging Applications
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
