This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Weekly Automotive Feature
December 24, 2020
 
 

Top News

Takeover in Germany’s engineering market creates new power player
.Takeover in Germany’s engineering market creates new power player
Bosch pushes PCR Covid-19 test time under 30 minutes
.Bosch pushes PCR Covid-19 test time under 30 minutes
Virtual lab for high precision body measurements
.Virtual lab for high precision body measurements
Fly through of a 4G ruggedised monitor
.Fly through of a 4G ruggedised monitor

Products

Quad core ARM Cortex-A72 processor qualified for space
.Quad core ARM Cortex-A72 processor qualified for space
1NCE uses cloud for free cellular IoT service for 12 months
.1NCE uses cloud for free cellular IoT service for 12 months
cPCI board has 20 ports of SPE single pair Ethernet
.cPCI board has 20 ports of SPE single pair Ethernet

Smart2Zero

Digi-Key now authorized Raspberry Pi distributor
.Digi-Key now authorized Raspberry Pi distributor
Smart pipeline partnership aims for safer energy production
.Smart pipeline partnership aims for safer energy production
Wide Voltage Range Automotive Circuit Protector
.Wide Voltage Range Automotive Circuit Protector

Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Virtual Event
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Virtual Event
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
.Embedded World, March 1-5 2021

Power Resource

ISO 26262: What does it mean for battery management?
.ISO 26262: What does it mean for battery management?
 

Automotive Top News

Software makes the difference
.Software makes the difference
Volkswagen is struggling with massive chip supply shortages
.Volkswagen is struggling with massive chip supply shortages
Autonomous cargo e-bike follows its rider
.Autonomous cargo e-bike follows its rider
LG and Magna join forces for powertrain electrification
.LG and Magna join forces for powertrain electrification
Volkswagen introduces AR head-up display in the compact class
.Volkswagen introduces AR head-up display in the compact class
.

Products

Hall Effect switches have self-diagnostics capability
.Hall Effect switches have self-diagnostics capability
Automotive power choke coil is using low-loss magnetic materials
.Automotive power choke coil is using low-loss magnetic materials
eBook explores how connectivity transforms driving experience
.eBook explores how connectivity transforms driving experience
Developers kit for precision navigation systems
.Developers kit for precision navigation systems

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Software Defined Radio Handbook
.Software Defined Radio Handbook
.Using 650V silicon carbide in switched power converters
Communications in the 6G era
.Communications in the 6G era
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement