Top News

Read the CEO interviews of 2020
Long distance detection of copper cable thefts
Developing AI standards for wind power  
EDA moves to the cloud
Technology

IBM to track plastic waste in the cloud
Making nanowires at scale
Virtual lab for high precision body measurements
Smart2Zero News

ASIL-D SoC speeds ADAS, automated driving development
Nanosensors turn plants into self-powered arsenic detectors
Lattice sensAI stack adds enhancements, ref designs
Smart tire solutions offer load, tread depth monitoring
MWEE Technology

Gold-covered graphene opens route to 6G radio on CMOS process
Optical neural network accelerator for machine learning
NEC Unikraft project doubles cloud computing efficiency
60-GHz link breaks record as Industry 4.0 cable replacement
MWEE News

Report: 5G chipset industry to reach $67.2 Billion by 2027
Qualcomm passes Broadcom in top ten fabless company list
Viasat acquires RigNet, gains AI, machine learning capabilities
MWEE Products

Rugged 3.5 GHz parabolic antennas deliver high-gain
1500 MHz VCO delivers low phase noise and high linearity
ESA contracts Altum RF for GaN Ka-Band power amplifiers
Snapdragon 678 mobile platform targets immersive entertainment
Bluetooth LE Audio stack supported on Nordic nRF5340 SoC
Technical Papers


Software Defined Radio Handbook
Communications in the 6G era
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis
