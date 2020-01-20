This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Power
January 20, 2020
 
 

Top News

UMS Pathwave ADS PDKs supports electro thermal capability
A browser-based magnetic design tool for all EPCOS ferrites
Technologies to watch

A low-cost surface emitting green laser
500W LDMOS transistor operates in the 433MHz band
sponsored news

Innovation Starts at $75,000
Arm Flexible Access delivers low cost access to the world’s best SoC design portfolio. Design solutions before committing to production, and only pay licensing fees when you’re ready to manufacture.

Smart tech

Raytheon machine learning system will 'know what it knows'
Electronics content in cars to reach $7,000 in five years, study predicts
Toyota invests $349M in air taxi startup
Events

Embedded World Feb. 25 to 27, 2020
DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
MedTech Summit - 31 Mar-02 Apr 2020 - Nuremberg
Power news

Europe shines in Cleantech 100 list
MPEG LA launches patent license pool for Qi Wireless Power
ST adds ROHM subsidiary as SiC wafer supplier
Power tech to watch

Open source computational screening identifies potential solid-state battery materials
Swiss startup tests low cost green battery in Tanzania
3D microcapacitors reach record levels
Power products

750V IGBT gate driver gains AECQ-100 automotive qualification
Active clamp flyback controllers for 33W and 65W AC-DC power supply designs
Technical Papers

Easily Analyze EMI problems with oscilloscopes from Rohde & Schwarz
The engineer's guide to multi-layer flexible printed circuits (FPCs): technologies and applications
