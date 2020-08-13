This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
featuring Automotive
August 13, 2020
 
 

Top News

Sharp restructures for Covid-19 and US-China trade war
Sharp restructures for Covid-19 and US-China trade war
Certification test system for 5G devices
Certification test system for 5G devices
RTOS support for i.MX 8 applications processor
RTOS support for i.MX 8 applications processor
USB A connector slashes board footprint
USB A connector slashes board footprint
5G devices nearly double in 2020
5G devices nearly double in 2020
sponsored news

Technologies to watch

AI audio chip designer raises $35m
AI audio chip designer raises $35m
Nanolayer boosts LED output to 99 percent
Nanolayer boosts LED output to 99 percent

IoT-based earthquake early-warning system goes open source
IoT-based earthquake early-warning system goes open source
Brain simulator AI platform processes 3 billion synapses/s
Brain simulator AI platform processes 3 billion synapses/s

Power Resource

Fundamentals of Power Supply Design
Fundamentals of Power Supply Design
 
 

Automotive weekly

eTruck gets remote control
eTruck gets remote control
Software accelerates GNSS product development
Software accelerates GNSS product development
1-wire bridge connects remote I²C, SPI sensors
1-wire bridge connects remote I²C, SPI sensors
KDPOF teams for standard automotive ethernet over POF
KDPOF teams for standard automotive ethernet over POF
V2X tech rolls out across German city
V2X tech rolls out across German city
Markets and Technologies

Electric Cars: The Lifeline of the Auto Industry
Electric Cars: The Lifeline of the Auto Industry
Software kit for C-V2X includes simulator
Software kit for C-V2X includes simulator

