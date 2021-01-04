This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
2021 daily newsletter
Power
January 04, 2021
 
 

Top News

Broadband use in UK doubles to 85 ExaBytes
Analog articles of 2020
How the industry responded to Covid-19 in 2020
2020: A year of medical innovation
Technologies to watch

Dual core Xtensa chip for the AIoT
Electrostatic anti-corrosion plastic film is compostable
The Netherlands creates €30m hyperloop project
Scottish project aims for hydrogen fuel cell train
Smart tech

Rapid COVID test uses spectral sensor technology
Smart home radon detector offers real-time monitoring
LG to showcase transparent OLED 'lifestyle of future' at CES
NOAA challenge aims to improve geomagnetic storm forecasts
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Virtual Event
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power design

Fundamentals of Power Supply Design
Power news

GaN power trends for 2021
Powering through 2020
Siemens energy JV Fluence reaches unicorn status
US taps Israeli clean energy tech with $17m for projects
Helsinki converts its heavy-duty vehicles to electric
Power tech to watch

Autonomous robots tackle charger challenge
First supercooled superconducting 4bit processor is most power efficient
Developing AI standards for wind power  
Power products

Long distance detection of copper cable thefts
Graphite material boost for thermal management
Technical Papers


Software Defined Radio Handbook
Communications in the 6G era
Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
