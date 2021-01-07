This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

US manufacturing association looks to globalisation
Qualcomm appoints new CEO
Smart building opportunities for printed sensors says report
Samsung shows internal and external startup accelerators at CES 2021
Recycling robot startup raises $55m
Products

Wireless module cuts IoT design time
Fastest OpenVPX chassis has custom connectors
Dual core Xtensa chip for the AIoT
Smart2Zero

Automotive survey foresees 'Car of the Future'
Stretching diamonds shows promise for next-gen electronics
Low Voltage Battery Monitor Floats into High Voltage Electric Vehicles
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Virtual Event
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Signal Chain Resource

AUTOMOTIVE AUDIO DESIGN CONSIDERATIONS
Automotive Top News

Hella designs OTA-enabled taillights for Polestar 2
Foxconn opens new perspective for stumbling e-car start-up Byton
Fisker has vehicle brain developed by Magna
Technologies to watch

Volkswagen presents mobile charging robot
Microscanning mirror enhances lidar sensors
Three join forces for solar vehicle UX
Poducts

Wireless BMS meets ASIL D
Driver monitoring ASIC adds AI and DDR3 memory for Euro NCAP
Portable tester for EV charging
4-quadrant silicon PIN photodiode for automotive use, in distribution
Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
The five most common RTOS development bugs
