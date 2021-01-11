This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Power focus
January 11, 2021
 
 

Top News

ST shakes off Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 results
FPGA firm goes public in $2.1bn deal
Imagination returns to profit
Sequans expands 5G deal with Renesas
Technologies to watch

Wireless haptic vest has 40 motors
AR glasses boost from tiny full colour laser module
Daimler flaunts extra-wide hyperscreen for luxury EV
Micro-combs enable 11 TOPS photonic convolutional neural network chip
Smart tech

LTE Cat 1 chip platform for high data rate IoT devices
Low-power MEMS mic tolerates overload
DOE unveils 'Energy for Space' strategy
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Virtual Event
Virtual CES 2021 January 12-14th 2021
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power design

11 ways to protect your power path
Power news

TI takes on ADI, Infineon with wireless BMS
Meyer Burger raises €22m for solar cell production
Vicor's power trends for 2021
Samsung moves to solar powered TV remote controls
Dialog chooses Germany as EU base
Power tech to watch

Flow battery project to power ships
Battery-free WiFi chip IP aims for 180nm process
Wurth, Microchip team on AC-DC controller reference design
Power products

First 60W wireless power receiver chip
Hall effect chip integrates power, voltage, and current monitoring
Durable USB A connector adds fast charging support
Technical Papers


A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis
Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
