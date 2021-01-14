This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Gelsinger returns to lead Intel
£28m for UK 5G OpenRAN projects
Scottish infrared sensor maker sees Covid-19 boost
Technologies to watch

Event driven image sensor boosts drone safety
Direct digital-to-biological data storage in DNA in living cells
Europe's largest 5G testbed upgrades to OpenRAN
Smart2Zero

Smart soft contact lenses enable augmented vision
Hearing aid uses neural network to mimic brain functions
Next-gen home security tech uses existing Wi-Fi waves
Power Resource

Demystifying Input Supply Current in DC/DC Regulators: From Shutdown to Full Load
Automotive Top News

Navigation content becomes 3-dimensional
Mobileye gives a glimpse of its future technology
Study quantifies value of data from the connected car
Daimler gives its EQ electric vehicle a giant display screen
Products

Authenticator chip guarantees origin of electronic car components
New version of NXP development platform offers higher performance
Compact lidar sensors enable 360° all-round vision
6-axis ASIL-rated IMU targets ADAS, autonomous car systems
3MP camera sensor eases transition to autonomous driving
