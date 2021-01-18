This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Power special focus
January 18, 2021
 
 

Top News

$400m takes OneWeb satellite network to full rollout
.$400m takes OneWeb satellite network to full rollout
The best of CES 2021
.The best of CES 2021
HP memory firm expands into Europe
.HP memory firm expands into Europe
Chip shortages hit global car makers
.Chip shortages hit global car makers
SOI Consortium combines with SEMI
.SOI Consortium combines with SEMI

Technologies to watch

Socionext taps Synopsys 5nm memory IP for datacentre AI
.Socionext taps Synopsys 5nm memory IP for datacentre AI
Here teams for AR 3D map displays in cars
.Here teams for AR 3D map displays in cars
PLS moves UDE debug tool to 64bit with Python
.PLS moves UDE debug tool to 64bit with Python
Adafruit adds Helium LPWAN IoT integration
.Adafruit adds Helium LPWAN IoT integration

Smart tech

Edge AI SDK implements ML platform on MCUs
.Edge AI SDK implements ML platform on MCUs
CES 2021 was largest digital tech event
.CES 2021 was largest digital tech event
Bio-transistor firm looks to accelerate mass production
.Bio-transistor firm looks to accelerate mass production
Smart soft contact lenses enable augmented vision
.Smart soft contact lenses enable augmented vision
Smart agriculture video series launches
.Smart agriculture video series launches

Events

DATE 2021 conference and exhibition 1-5 Feb
.DATE 2021 conference and exhibition 1-5 Feb
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
.Embedded World, March 1-5 2021

Power design

Understanding the trade-offs and technologies to increase power density
.Understanding the trade-offs and technologies to increase power density
 

Power news

MPS taps EPC for 48V GaN DC-DC converter
.MPS taps EPC for 48V GaN DC-DC converter
$10m for grid optical sensor platform
.$10m for grid optical sensor platform
Pacemaker risk from latest iPhone
.Pacemaker risk from latest iPhone
Funding boost for UK second life battery startup
.Funding boost for UK second life battery startup
.

Power tech to watch

Smallest energy harvesting chip for wearables and IoT
.Smallest energy harvesting chip for wearables and IoT
Keysight's 2021 predictions
.Keysight's 2021 predictions
Piezo energy harvesting AI module for tyre sensor
.Piezo energy harvesting AI module for tyre sensor
Material boost for solid state battery technology
.Material boost for solid state battery technology

Power products

1500W DC programmable power supply supports LabView and IVI
.1500W DC programmable power supply supports LabView and IVI
Sequans, e-peas team for cellular IoT energy harvesting
.Sequans, e-peas team for cellular IoT energy harvesting
650V GaN variant targets asymmetrical topologies
.650V GaN variant targets asymmetrical topologies

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
. A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor
.Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor
Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
.Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement