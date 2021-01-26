This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
January 26, 2021
 
 

Top News

German drone maker raises $22m for series production and Covid-19 vaccine delivery
.German drone maker raises $22m for series production and Covid-19 vaccine delivery
Record 143 small satellites launch in rideshare
.Record 143 small satellites launch in rideshare
Analog tool qualified for Samsung 3nm
.Analog tool qualified for Samsung 3nm
Basestation in the sky startup Loon closes
.Basestation in the sky startup Loon closes

Products

Dynamic message content and anti-tamper in new NFC tags
.Dynamic message content and anti-tamper in new NFC tags
Portable PXI Express chassis adds Thunderbolt 3
.Portable PXI Express chassis adds Thunderbolt 3
USB-C vertical receptacle with low profile
.USB-C vertical receptacle with low profile
Industry 4.0 gateway links Profibus, Hart
.Industry 4.0 gateway links Profibus, Hart

Smart2Zero News

NIST miniaturizes laser cooling
.NIST miniaturizes laser cooling
Apple working on high-end VR headset, say reports
.Apple working on high-end VR headset, say reports
Renesas 'Lab on the Cloud' lets users test boards remotely
.Renesas 'Lab on the Cloud' lets users test boards remotely
Cloud-enabled IoT sensor platform for quantifying rooms
.Cloud-enabled IoT sensor platform for quantifying rooms
 

MWEE Technology

Glass-based SiP enables millimeter wave sensors up to 300 GHz
.Glass-based SiP enables millimeter wave sensors up to 300 GHz
RUDN University improves eye tracking technology in VR systems
.RUDN University improves eye tracking technology in VR systems
LG Innotek enables smartphone to become a car key
.LG Innotek enables smartphone to become a car key
NEC millimeter-wave distributed-MIMO enables high indoor capacity
.NEC millimeter-wave distributed-MIMO enables high indoor capacity
.

MWEE News

Telit modules certified by Verizon for 5G ultra wideband networks
.Telit modules certified by Verizon for 5G ultra wideband networks
Mini-Circuits patents low-cost mmWave LTCC packaging technology
.Mini-Circuits patents low-cost mmWave LTCC packaging technology
Mavenir and VIAVI collaborate to validate RAN
.Mavenir and VIAVI collaborate to validate RAN
Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm hit 5 Gbps 5G download record
.Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm hit 5 Gbps 5G download record

MWEE Products

Yagi antennas suit RFID, utility and SCADA applications
.Yagi antennas suit RFID, utility and SCADA applications
Zero-bias Schottky RF detector covers 100 MHz to 18.5 GHz
.Zero-bias Schottky RF detector covers 100 MHz to 18.5 GHz
5-V atomic clock offers excellent stability and phase noise
.5-V atomic clock offers excellent stability and phase noise
First IMS test cases for 5G NR protocol conformance
.First IMS test cases for 5G NR protocol conformance

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Testing WLAN modules with 2×2 MIMO
.Testing WLAN modules with 2×2 MIMO
WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
.WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
IEEE 802.11ax technology introduction
.IEEE 802.11ax technology introduction
Communications in the 6G era
.Communications in the 6G era
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement