Weekly Automotive Feature
January 28, 2021
 
 

Top News

How to break a supply chain
Wind River in digital twin move
DECT takes on NB-IoT benchmarks
Fast functional processor models close embedded software design loop
Technologies to watch

Machine vision camera market set to boom
High speed LPDDR4 memory boost for edge AI
Six finalists for global smart city architecture challenge
Smart2Zero

Smart city IoT solutions benefit small cities, towns
5G cellular: Set to revolutionize daily life?
Edge AI SoC for smart tiny devices
Events

Automotive Ethernet Congress Feb 9 - 11
Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
Image Sensor Europe
Power Resource

Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
Automotive Top News

AutoX sends robotaxis into public service
Chip bottleneck continues to thwart auto industry recovery
Qualcomm continues to expand positions in automotive electronics
Markets & Technologies

Experts criticize VW Golf user interface
AI generates driving scenarios from measurement data
ZF supplies regenerative braking system for Volkswagen EVs
Products

Digital car key module achieves higher precision through UWB
Thermally conductive battery adhesive targets e-vehicles
Versatile relay series for automotive use
Silicon Labs expands automotive timing portfolio
Diagnostic tester detects mileage manipulation
Technical Papers


WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor
