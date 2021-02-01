This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Power focus
February 01, 2021
 
 

Top News

Top ten chip markets for 2021
Rockley raises $290m
Samsung takes on Murata with MLCC for 5G smartphones
Top news in January
Technologies to watch

Infineon to build quantum processor
Petaflop era for semiconductor manufacturing
Low cost 3D-printed electronic nose
AIR DRUID for medical swarming drone deliveries
Smart tech

Microsoft quantum cryogenic CMOS chip controls thousands of qubits
Roll-printed paper generates surround sound
Smart badge reference design offers multiyear battery life
First permitted 3D-printed house listed for sale
Events

DATE 2021 conference and exhibition 1-5 Feb
Automotive Ethernet Congress Feb 9 - 11
Image Sensor Europe
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power design

Thermal design concerns for buck converters in high-power automotive applications
Sponsored Content

TPP 450B Series - has been expanded with all new protection class II models
Traco Power provides the TPP 450 (medical power supply) series are now available in an all new class II version.

Power news

Europe backs €12bn battery second life project
Siemens, Aral roll out 350kW fast chargers across Germany
New CEO at Traco Power
£85m for UK electric aircraft projects
Automotive puts ST back on the road to $12bn
Power tech to watch

Can hydrogen be cheaper than oil?
Amber raises $8.5m for solid state power
Power products

Encapsulated 150W AC-DC converter module for industrial and medical
80V Buck-Boost charging controller with MPPT for solar panels
Structural adhesive targets battery packs
300W AC-DC converter measures 4 x 2in
Webinar

Wireless charging - Consumer / industrial applications
Technical Papers


HiPEAC Vision 2021
Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor
Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
48V to 12V Converters for xEV Applications
