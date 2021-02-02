This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
February 02, 2021
 
 

Top News

On Semi hit by Covid-19 downturn
.On Semi hit by Covid-19 downturn
Quantum security for semiconductor manufacturing
.Quantum security for semiconductor manufacturing
Global chip sales bounce back
.Global chip sales bounce back
Imagination IP in Chinese AI integration
.Imagination IP in Chinese AI integration

Products

Petaflop era for semiconductor manufacturing
.Petaflop era for semiconductor manufacturing
SnapEDA, Switchcraft team on EDA models
.SnapEDA, Switchcraft team on EDA models
Strain gauges add touch sensor to any surface
.Strain gauges add touch sensor to any surface

Smart2Zero News

Xiaomi unveils remote charging technology
.Xiaomi unveils remote charging technology
Smart badge reference design offers multiyear battery life
.Smart badge reference design offers multiyear battery life
Top growing chip markets for 2021
.Top growing chip markets for 2021
First permitted 3D-printed house listed for sale
.First permitted 3D-printed house listed for sale
 

MWEE News

What Europe can learn from American mobile operators
.What Europe can learn from American mobile operators
Grayshift introduces Android support for mobile device forensics
.Grayshift introduces Android support for mobile device forensics
Swarm uses Semtech LoRa technology for satellite communications
. Swarm uses Semtech LoRa technology for satellite communications
Keysight brings 5G QoS monitoring to network operators
.Keysight brings 5G QoS monitoring to network operators
.

MWEE Technology

AI SoC enables smart tiny edge devices
.AI SoC enables smart tiny edge devices
RUDN University improves eye tracking technology in VR systems
.RUDN University improves eye tracking technology in VR systems
Cloud platform for developing, deploying 5G mission-critical systems
.Cloud platform for developing, deploying 5G mission-critical systems

MWEE Products

Gigabit outdoor point to point system leverages 802.11ax
.Gigabit outdoor point to point system leverages 802.11ax
VCO operates at 1620 MHz with low phase noise
.VCO operates at 1620 MHz with low phase noise
AC power filter provides 70 dB suppression from 1 GHz to 10 GHz
.AC power filter provides 70 dB suppression from 1 GHz to 10 GHz

Webinar

By clicking on the links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

On-demand webinar: Voice over 5G – evolution, deployment, technology and testing aspects
.On-demand webinar: Voice over 5G – evolution, deployment, technology and testing aspects

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
.WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
Testing WLAN modules with 2×2 MIMO
.Testing WLAN modules with 2×2 MIMO
Nightingale Hospital battling Covid-19 case study
.Nightingale Hospital battling Covid-19 case study
A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
. A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement