February 04, 2021
 
 

Top News

Globalfoundries plans to boost production
Infineon raises forecast, brings forward production start in Villach
Wideband chip designer raises €10.5m
Italian startup for 3D chiplet package co-design
Technologies to watch

European project for commercial silicon quantum processor
Record fibre broadband demo at 100Gbit/s
First commercial PCIe Gen5.0 data centre switch chip
Smart2Zero

Smart city open innovation program selects 95 startups
5G modem chip supports mmWave and sub-6-GHz 5G networks
Events

Automotive Ethernet Congress Feb 9 - 11
Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Signal Resource

ANALOG ENGINEER’S CIRCUIT COOKBOOKS
Automotive Top News

Innovation in e-mobility: Two winners and some surprising laggards
Apple investment in Kia feeds speculations about iCar
AI tames test data volumes for automated driving
Hella completes divestment of camera software activities
AEye, Continental jointly develop long-range lidar
Products

Interior monitoring system offers multifunctionality on single chip platform
Catalytic converter heating element slashes emissions
Compact battery monitoring IC integrates current sense amplifier
Current sensor boosts BMS accuracy
Ultra-thin low ESL MLCCs target ADAS applications 
Technical Papers


HiPEAC Vision 2021
WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
Testing WLAN modules with 2×2 MIMO
