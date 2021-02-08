This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily newsletter
Power focus
February 08, 2021
 
 

Top News

Renesas looks at Dialog in $6bn deal
Electronics eats the car industry
Europe's semiconductor challenge
Bosch looks to AIoT as revenue falls
Technologies to watch

Kulicke & Soffa buy boosts microLED placement
3D printing microfluidic channels for lab-on-chip prototypes
Real time accurate layout previews for analog circuits
Smart tech

3D LiDAR people counting solution has wide coverage area
Harvard metalens technology goes commercial
IBM unveils roadmap to open quantum software ecosystem
Multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet compliance test solution
Events

Automotive Ethernet Congress Feb 9 - 11
Image Sensor Europe
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
Power design

Choosing the right SOA for your design: discrete FETs vs. power blocks
Sponsored Content

TPP 450B Series - has been expanded with all new protection class II models
Traco Power provides the TPP 450 (medical power supply) series are now available in an all new class II version.

Power news

Siemens shrugs off Covid-19 with new CEO
CEO Interview: The next generation of GaN power ICs
Bourns buys German magnetics maker
Nexans wins French power grid cable deal
Power tech to watch

Solar cell for indoor use replaces batteries
Xiaomi drives free space wireless charging into the living room
ASIL-D data acquisition for BMS
Power products

Two team on German 320kW fast charger design
28V source switch for USB-C PD ports
Eighth-brick data centre DC-DC converter delivers up to 1100W
eFuse adds programmable protection
Webinar

Wireless charging - Consumer / industrial applications
Technical Papers


Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
