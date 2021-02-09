This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
February 09, 2021
 
 

Top News

First international digital twin standard
Wireless signals and AI remotely detect moods
Kia, Hyundai deny negotiations with Apple
Renesas adds quantum security to IoT microcontrollers
Products

Industrial-Grade DRAM modules for FPGAs
Italian startup for 3D chiplet package co-design
First commercial PCIe Gen5.0 data centre switch chip
Smart2Zero News

Dynamical 'liquid' neural network adapts to new data
IBM unveils roadmap to open quantum software ecosystem
Rechargeable battery for IoT energy harvesting
Harvard metalens technology goes commercial
MWEE Technology

Isotropic Systems secures funding for multi-beam antenna
Viasat demonstrates Beyond Line of Sight satellite connectivity
Partnership enables full lifecycle testing for 5G
MWEE News

Xilinx, Fujitsu to support 5G O-RAN deployments in the US
DISH picks Aviat for 5G microwave wireless transport
CubeSat market set for double digit growth
Flexible IoT cloud platform securely manages edge devices
MWEE Products

High-power GaN on SiC amplifier covers 5.2 to 5.9 GHz
5G modem supports mmWave and sub-6 GHz networks
First IEEE 1588 synchronization software in clear source code format
Webinar

On-demand webinar: Voice over 5G – evolution, deployment, technology and testing aspects
Technical Papers


WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
Using 650V silicon carbide in switched power converters
Communications in the 6G era
Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis
