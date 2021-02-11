This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Siemens and ASE extend 3D packaging
Israeli industrial hackers raise $100m for cybersecurity
€30m digital factory plan for Paris
China sees boost in e-mobility innovation rankings
Multiproject graphene wafer runs aim at transistors
Edge AI startup raises $10m for electronics manufacturing
Highview Power raises $70m for cryobattery expansion
JLT launches software division for IoT services
3D space capture company going public via SPAC deal
Renesas adds quantum security to IoT MCUs
Hyundai demos unmanned transport study
Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
SENSOR+TEST 2021 digital 4th - 6th May
Battery chargers: fundamentals
Microsoft, Volkswagen join forces for automated driving
Bosch, Skoda bring wrong-way driver warning into real-time domain
Knorr-Bremse establishes e-mobility development unit
V2X security provider closes $15 million Series A funding round
No cables, no waiting: charging e-cars while driving
Thermal management increases e-car range
Renesas adds more deep-learning power to R-Car V3H computing platform
Ethernet AVB chip comes with protocol stack
Prototyping system gets connectivity boost
Cohda Wireless ports C-V2X software to Snapdragon platform
Rohde & Schwarz launches test option for 1000BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet
Discovering Deadlocks in Memory Controller IP
48V ecosystem and power packaging trends
HiPEAC Vision 2021
