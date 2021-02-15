This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Power focus
February 15, 2021
 
 

Top News

US and EU on collision course over semiconductor industry
II-VI crashes $6bn Coherent laser deal
Electric air taxi firm readies for takeoff
European chip shortage looms for 2021
Bosch boss calls for quantum commitment
Technologies to watch

Isotropic Systems raises $40m for multi-beam satellite antenna
ST builds digital twin of Crolles fab
Siemens and ASE extend 3D packaging
sponsored news

Miniature Power Components
Pico Electronics offers a full line of Converters: 2V - 10,000VDC Output; 1 - 300Watts Transformers and Inductors. Surface mount and thru-hole. Custom available. Made in USA.

Smart tech

Construction robotic system uses computer vision
FPGAs bring increased I/O density to edge devices
Micro desktop PC provides simple software test platform
Quantum-inspired technology targets COVID-19 challenges
Events

Image Sensor Europe
SENSOR+TEST 2021 digital 4th - 6th May
Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
Power design

ACHIEVE SMALLER SIZE AND BETTER PERFORMANCE WITHOUT COMPROMISING SYSTEM COSTS
Sponsored Content

By clicking on the links hereunder, you accept our general conditions
TPP 450B Series - has been expanded with all new protection class II models
Traco Power provides the TPP 450 (medical power supply) series are now available in an all new class II version.

Power news

Keysight, Transphorm team on GaN power supply virtual prototype
15MW wind turbine is record 260m high
Cloud BMS for Spanish e-scooter
Cryobattery developer Highview Power raises $70m
Power tech to watch

Ceramic SiC material for thermal cooling
Magnachip spinout offers enhanced BCD process
Energy optimization software for wireless charging robot fleets
Indoor solar cell eliminates batteries
Power products

650V GaN chip has 800V peak operation for 500W chargers
Fourth generation ScopeCorder boosts capture rates and synchronisation
Hybrid supercapacitor and battery for IoT energy harvesting
Webinar

By clicking on the links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

48V ecosystem and power packaging trends
Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor
Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
.Using 650V silicon carbide in switched power converters
 

