This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Power focus
February 22, 2021
 
 

Top News

Europe needs to wake from its 30-year semiconductor sleep
.Europe needs to wake from its 30-year semiconductor sleep
Battle for the AI toolflow
.Battle for the AI toolflow
UK to launch £800m research agency
.UK to launch £800m research agency
Sennheiser to spin out its consumer audio business
.Sennheiser to spin out its consumer audio business
sponsored news

Technologies to watch

Robot swarm swims upstream on ultrasound
.Robot swarm swims upstream on ultrasound
Mars helicopter readies for takeoff
.Mars helicopter readies for takeoff
Bosch in blockchain trial for secure AIoT
.Bosch in blockchain trial for secure AIoT
Open source H.265 video codec for NXP's iMX 8M
.Open source H.265 video codec for NXP's iMX 8M

Smart tech

ML to bring material intelligence to additive manufacturing
.ML to bring material intelligence to additive manufacturing
Bosch taps Microsoft for automotive cloud platform
.Bosch taps Microsoft for automotive cloud platform
Amazon-qualified ref design brings Alexa to hearables
.Amazon-qualified ref design brings Alexa to hearables

Events

Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
.Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Image Sensor Europe
.Image Sensor Europe
SENSOR+TEST 2021 digital 4th - 6th May
.SENSOR+TEST 2021 digital 4th - 6th May
Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
.Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona

Power design

Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
.Achieving low noise and low EMI performance with DC/DC switching regulators
 

Sponsored Content

By clicking on the links hereunder, you accept our general conditions
TPP 450B Series - has been expanded with all new protection class II models
.

Traco Power provides the TPP 450 (medical power supply) series are now available in an all new class II version.

Power news

$200m battery module factory for Poland
.$200m battery module factory for Poland
€100m UK Centre of Excellence for skateboard power platform
.€100m UK Centre of Excellence for skateboard power platform
Nexans in sell-off to focus on electrification
.Nexans in sell-off to focus on electrification
BorgWarner to grab battery manufacturer Akasol
.BorgWarner to grab battery manufacturer Akasol
BritishVolt gigafactory founder tries again in Italy
.BritishVolt gigafactory founder tries again in Italy
.

Power tech to watch

Fully integrated on-chip DC-DC converter tops 1.25GHz
.Fully integrated on-chip DC-DC converter tops 1.25GHz
Nexans, Schneider team on Industry 4.0
.Nexans, Schneider team on Industry 4.0
Bitcoin mining takes advantage of fluctuating power
.Bitcoin mining takes advantage of fluctuating power
Rohde & Schwarz enters power source market
.Rohde & Schwarz enters power source market

Power products

380ms hold up for 12V, 15V or 24V AC-DC converters
.380ms hold up for 12V, 15V or 24V AC-DC converters
Inductor targets NFC designs
.Inductor targets NFC designs
Empower sees boost from MLCC shortages
.Empower sees boost from MLCC shortages

Webinar

By clicking on the links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Wireless charging - Consumer / industrial applications
.Wireless charging - Consumer / industrial applications

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter
.Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter
Paralleling power MOSFETs in high current applications
.Paralleling power MOSFETs in high current applications
NexGen vertical GaN power devices
.NexGen vertical GaN power devices
48V ecosystem and power packaging trends
.48V ecosystem and power packaging trends
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement