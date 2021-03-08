This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily newsletter
Power focus
March 08, 2021
 
 

Top News

Julien Happich memorial fund
.Julien Happich memorial fund
Five trends from Embedded World 2021
.Five trends from Embedded World 2021
Tackling the myths of the IoT
.Tackling the myths of the IoT
Renishaw up for sale at £5bn
.Renishaw up for sale at £5bn
GlobalFoundries to take up-front payments for capacity
.GlobalFoundries to take up-front payments for capacity

Technologies to watch

Germany to build digital platform for automotive industry
.Germany to build digital platform for automotive industry
First low cost Mioty gateway for the IoT
.First low cost Mioty gateway for the IoT
Thalia completes 20 analogue IP reuse projects at 22nm
.Thalia completes 20 analogue IP reuse projects at 22nm
Adlink automates I-Pi SMARC carrier board design
.Adlink automates I-Pi SMARC carrier board design
Merck restructures US electronics materials business
.Merck restructures US electronics materials business
sponsored news

Vishay’s Linear Solenoid Haptic Acutator IHPT
Provides highest availabe impulse vibration and a quick response time for clear feedback in noisy environments. Ideal for the transportation environment.

Smart tech

Edge AI processor combines high performance, low power
.Edge AI processor combines high performance, low power
AI and cloud-based additive manufacturing platform makes SPAC deal
.AI and cloud-based additive manufacturing platform makes SPAC deal
Top 5 technologies for electronics, IT innovation
.Top 5 technologies for electronics, IT innovation
Swarm intelligence for autonomous intralogistics vehicles
.Swarm intelligence for autonomous intralogistics vehicles

Events

Image Sensor Europe
.Image Sensor Europe
SENSOR+TEST 2021 digital 4th - 6th May
.SENSOR+TEST 2021 digital 4th - 6th May
Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
.Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona

Power design

Top 5 trends driving change in power management
.Top 5 trends driving change in power management
 

Sponsored Content

By clicking on the links hereunder, you accept our general conditions
Micro Crystal – The Art of Timing for Low Power Devices
.

Highest time-accuracy in combination with lowest current consumption, make these RTC modules from Microcrystal ideally suited for a wide range of applications.

Power news

Skeleton signs strategic deal for Asian automotive market
.Skeleton signs strategic deal for Asian automotive market
€4m factory deal strengthens electric fuse business
.€4m factory deal strengthens electric fuse business
Dutch predictive maintenance startup sees €5m backing, rebrands
.Dutch predictive maintenance startup sees €5m backing, rebrands
e-peas, Energous team for free space wireless charging
.e-peas, Energous team for free space wireless charging
Blog: Industrial Power Conversion of the Future
.Blog: Industrial Power Conversion of the Future
.

Power tech to watch

GaN chips optimised for cryptocurrency mining
.GaN chips optimised for cryptocurrency mining
3D printing a complex heat sink in copper
.3D printing a complex heat sink in copper
28nm FD-SOI i.MX8 targets low power
.28nm FD-SOI i.MX8 targets low power

Power products

First 48V redundant DC-DC converter for telecom and datacentre
.First 48V redundant DC-DC converter for telecom and datacentre
Regenerative test system for EV and grid edge
.Regenerative test system for EV and grid edge
Four lead 1200V SiC MOSFETs for electric vehicle applications
.Four lead 1200V SiC MOSFETs for electric vehicle applications
Lithium ion battery pack has BMS for medical and industrial designs
.Lithium ion battery pack has BMS for medical and industrial designs

Webinar

By clicking on the links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Wireless charging - Consumer / industrial applications
.Wireless charging - Consumer / industrial applications

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Getting Started: An Introduction to Inductor Specifications
.Getting Started: An Introduction to Inductor Specifications
Decadal plan for semiconductors
.Decadal plan for semiconductors
Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter
.Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter
Paralleling power MOSFETs in high current applications
.Paralleling power MOSFETs in high current applications
NexGen vertical GaN power devices
.NexGen vertical GaN power devices
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement